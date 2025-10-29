PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 23,277 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,277 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.1% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Next Level Private LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 66,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

