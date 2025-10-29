SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Position Boosted by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.