SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 3.1% of SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Oceanside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 256,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
