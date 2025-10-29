Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 98.2% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 323,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,052 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 547.6% during the second quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,099,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,218,000 after buying an additional 929,812 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Creekside Partners purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.86. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $50.12 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

