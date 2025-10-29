19,278 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Bought by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $78,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 223,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,323,724. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,195,797 shares of company stock worth $76,606,240. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.2%

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $116.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

