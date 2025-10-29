International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $223,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 156.4% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $312.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $319.35.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

