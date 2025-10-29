JDM Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

JDM Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,987,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,349,000 after buying an additional 1,707,474 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,203,917 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,057,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.55. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.