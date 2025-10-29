52,336 Shares in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF $TUA Bought by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC increased its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

