Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $112.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.03.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

