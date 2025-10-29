Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

