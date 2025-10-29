iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Stock Holdings Increased by Winebrenner Capital Management LLC

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $199.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.26. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

