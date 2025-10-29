L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 221 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Boeing were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $223.60 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.32.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

