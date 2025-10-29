Auto Owners Insurance Co Has $715,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Auto Owners Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,200 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mondelez International by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $866,843,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,327,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,147,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,090,000 after purchasing an additional 89,362 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

