JDH Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

JDH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of JDH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,829.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $104,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

