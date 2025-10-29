Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.0% of Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $26,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE AXP opened at $361.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $248.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $362.84.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $18,360,145.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,527.47. This represents a 87.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $1,753,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. The trade was a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 222,011 shares of company stock worth $70,725,044 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC set a $295.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

