Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,198 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 43,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.49.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

