Wealth Management Associates Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

Wealth Management Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 531.7% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 621.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $93.98.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.