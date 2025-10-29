Johnson Controls International (JCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $6.3079 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $112.36 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.19. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $922,447. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 140.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,281,000 after buying an additional 2,675,157 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,235,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 832,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,973,000 after purchasing an additional 497,221 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,191,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,797,000 after purchasing an additional 370,772 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 498.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 343,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,289,000 after purchasing an additional 286,193 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

