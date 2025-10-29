L.M. Kohn & Company Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $4,220,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,564,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,772 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after purchasing an additional 717,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

NYSE:DIS opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.32. The company has a market cap of $200.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

