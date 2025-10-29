Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Acquired by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

