L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires Shares of 18,935 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $75.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

