Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.41.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $112.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

