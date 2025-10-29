Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 10,700 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 163.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Truist Financial set a $199.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.52.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $174.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

