Motco Boosts Stock Holdings in Aon plc $AON

Motco boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,806 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Motco's holdings in AON were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,350,000 after buying an additional 2,288,397 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,108,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AON by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,864,000 after buying an additional 469,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 460,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,456,000 after buying an additional 338,373 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $330.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

