Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Purchases 4,277 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

