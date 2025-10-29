Redmond Asset Management LLC Raises Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.1% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.8% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,360,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 361.5% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $4,155,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 66.3% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,053.71.

Read Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $963.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $981.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,016.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $893.99 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.