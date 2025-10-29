WNY Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 24,444.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 130,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after buying an additional 130,043 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 201.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV opened at $227.67 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $402.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 312.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. HSBC set a $225.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa America raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $251.00 price target on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

