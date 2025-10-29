Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 7,907 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 182,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,258,000 after acquiring an additional 51,750 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,653,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Fortinet by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 16,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 12,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.76. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

