ELCO Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 700 Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $486.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $479.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.88. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $576.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 73.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

