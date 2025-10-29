Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.4% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 72.3% in the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $337.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $563.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $338.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

