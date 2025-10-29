Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Holdings Raised by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.7% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $486.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $576.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $479.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 73.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.