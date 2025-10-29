626 Financial LLC Buys 73 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

626 Financial LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $546.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of -459.61, a PEG ratio of 124.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $294.68 and a 1-year high of $553.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.06.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 163,090 shares of company stock valued at $78,144,499 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 price target (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.78.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

