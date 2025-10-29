Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,253,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,706 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 6.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $447,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its holdings in Citigroup by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on C. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $101.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $105.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.73.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

