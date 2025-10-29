SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI Stake Reduced by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.38% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $62,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.51. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $112.43.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

