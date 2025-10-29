Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
PH opened at $767.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $752.86 and a 200-day moving average of $700.78. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $780.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total transaction of $1,649,099.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $822.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.67.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PH
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.