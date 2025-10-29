Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,526 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 104.8% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $497,715. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMB stock opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $65.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

