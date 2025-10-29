China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

China CITIC Bank Price Performance

CHCJY opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66. China CITIC Bank has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter. China CITIC Bank had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 19.59%.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

