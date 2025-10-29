Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Agilent Technologies (A)

Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/14/2025 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $150.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Agilent Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Rothschild Redb to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Agilent Technologies had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Agilent Technologies was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

10/8/2025 – Agilent Technologies is now covered by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2025 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $140.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Agilent Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2025 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Agilent Technologies had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/15/2025 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2025 – Agilent Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

