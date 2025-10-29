Short Interest in Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Drops By 87.0%

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Comba Telecom Systems Stock Up 79.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS COBJF opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Comba Telecom Systems has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.

Get Comba Telecom Systems alerts:

Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, research, develops, manufactures, and sells wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services in Mainland China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, the Middle East, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Comba Telecom Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comba Telecom Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.