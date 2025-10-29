Short Interest in Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Drops By 87.0%

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Comba Telecom Systems Stock Up 79.7%
Shares of OTCMKTS COBJF opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Comba Telecom Systems has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.
Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile
