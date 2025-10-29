Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for T-Mobile US (TMUS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS):

10/28/2025 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/28/2025 – T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $240.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/24/2025 – T-Mobile US was given a new $263.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Trading.

10/24/2025 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/24/2025 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2025 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

10/24/2025 – T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $291.00 to $263.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

10/14/2025 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2025 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $275.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – T-Mobile US had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $271.50 to $278.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $290.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2025 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2025 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $300.00.

10/1/2025 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2025 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at Rothschild Redb to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2025 – T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $300.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2025 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – T-Mobile US had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/2/2025 – T-Mobile US is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $17,520,760.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 636,271,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,621,487,399.88. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,273,274 shares of company stock worth $547,198,479 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

