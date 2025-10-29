Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FV opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $63.09. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.