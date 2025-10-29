Unum Group $UNM Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 196.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $61.37 and a 52 week high of $84.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.23.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

