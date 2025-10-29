Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR $SUZ

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Suzano by 16.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Suzano in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Suzano in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Suzano in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Suzano in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Suzano in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Suzano from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suzano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE SUZ opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

