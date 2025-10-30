Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 301,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

