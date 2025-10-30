Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $10.18 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,363 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $30.34.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

