Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS Position Increased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 0.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $21,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 7,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VMBS opened at $47.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.