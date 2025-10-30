DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of -174.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

