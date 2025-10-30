Spinnaker Trust Sells 3,359 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 673.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $73.26 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
