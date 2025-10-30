One Day In July LLC Sells 30 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

One Day In July LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 790.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.73.
Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.7%
Northrop Grumman stock opened at $584.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $426.24 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $594.66 and a 200-day moving average of $542.64.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.
Northrop Grumman Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
