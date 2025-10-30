MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 127,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,750,000. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $182.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

